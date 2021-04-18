Haleem Recipe! Enjoy This Rich Mutton Dish

Bhubaneswar: Haleem is a rich mutton stew, popular in the Middle East and Asia. As common as it is in India, particularly in Hyderabad, it is surprising to know that Haleem actually has Persian roots.

Ingredients Of Haleem:

1/2 tsp lamb (boneless)

150 gms moong dal (washed)

50 gms dal chana

100 gms wheat (broken)

500 ml desi ghee

10 Cloves

4 Bay leaves

1 gms saffron

30 gms green chilly paste

10 gms turmeric powder

6 gms mace

10 gms green cardamom

50 gms garlic paste

50 gms ginger, grated

150 gms onion, fried

3-4 litre lamb stock

to taste salt

How to Make Haleem:

1.Wash and soak all the lentils and broken wheat together for 2 hours.

2.Take a heavy bottom handi and add ghee to temper it with whole spices – cloves, bay leaf and green cardamom. When the spices start crackling, add the grated ginger and garlic paste till the colour turns brown.

3.Add the lamb along with all the powdered spices saffron, green chilli paste, turmeric powder and cook until it is half done and then add fried onions.

4.Drain the water from the lentils and add it to the lamb along with lamb stock. Add salt at this stage.

5.Let it cook until lamb gets tender and mixes with the lentils and becomes thick in consistency.

6.Check for the seasoning and serve with the choice of breads