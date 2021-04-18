Rahul Gandhi Suspends All His Poll Rallies In Bengal Amid COVID Surge

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday announced to suspend all his impending public rallies in West Bengal amid an alarming rise in Covid-19 cases.

He further urged other political leaders to deliberate on the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances.

“In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, India today record 2,61,500 coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours taking the country’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,47,88,109, while active cases surpassed the 18-lakh mark.