Jharsuguda: Hawkers Dump Vegetables On Street

Jharsuguda: Farmers and hackers resorted to protest by dumping vegetables on the street in Jharsuguda town after they were barred to sell them in the market.

Jharsuguda Collector Saroj Kumar Samal earlier closed all the weekly markets in the district for three weeks from April 2 as a measure to check the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. The announcement came amid surge in Covid cases in the state.

Though the District Collector had had earlier informed that daily markets at different locations dealing in vegetables and non-vegetarian food items will be dispersed over multiple locations, farmers and hawkers alleged that the district administration has not arranged alternate locations for them.

Unable to sell the products, the agitators spilled the vegetables on the street.