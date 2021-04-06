COVID resurgence: Bhawanipatna weekly market shut

Kalahandi: The Bhawanipatna weekly market will remain closed on Tuesday and Saturday every week till further orders. This has been ordered by the Kalahandi district administration.

The decision was reportedly taken in view of the resurgence of Covid infection in the state. The move will also check the entry of businessmen from neighbouring states.

Meanwhile, the administration has also intensified blocking and checking at border entries with the imposition of night curfew from yesterday.