Bengal polls: EVM, VVPATs found at TMC leader’s residence; Sector Officer suspended

Kolkata: A sector officer of the Uluberia Uttar constituency in Howrah district was suspended after EVMs and VVPATs were found at the residence of a TMC leader on Tuesday.

“Tapan Sarkar, sector officer of Sector 17 in AC 177 Uluberia Uttar at Howrah district, went with Reserve EVM and slept at a relative’s house. This is a gross violation of EC’s instructions for which he has been suspended and charges will be framed for major punishment,” the Election Commission said in a statement.

Amid the ongoing Phase 3 polls of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 on Tuesday, electronic voting machines (EVMs) and VVPATs were found at a residence of a Trinamool Congress leader in Uluberia.

Sarkar, the sector officer of Sector 17 in Howrah’s Uluberia Uttar assembly constituency, took reserved EVM machines to a relative’s house and slept at the residence.

Noting that the incident is a “gross violation” of EC’s instructions, the Election Commission has suspended sector officer Tapan Sarkar and subsequent charges will be framed for a ‘major punishment’.

Phase 3 of the West Bengal assembly elections are being held in 31 seats across three districts — South 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Hooghly.