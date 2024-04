DRDO hands over first batch of indigenous Leading Edge Actuators & Airbrake Control Module to HAL for LCA Tejas Mk1A

The Secondary Flight Control of LCA-Tejas, comprising Leading Edge Slats and Airbrakes, now boasts state-of-the-art Servo-Valve based electro-hydraulic servo actuators and control modules. These high pressure, redundant servo actuators and control module, characterised by astute design, precision manufacturing, assembly, and testing, represent a culmination of ADA’s relentless pursuit of indigenous technological prowess.

Collaborating with Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad, and Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI), Bengaluru, ADA plans to achieve self-reliance in these technologies. The successful completion of flight trials for Leading Edge Actuators and Airbrake Control Modules has paved the way for production clearance, enabling HAL to gear up for equipping the Mk-1A variant of LCA Tejas.

The production of these critical components is underway at the Accessories Division, HAL, Lucknow, marking a significant stride towards bolstering India’s aerospace manufacturing capabilities. Noteworthy contributions from public and private industries, including Godrej Aerospace, Mumbai, alongside certification agencies such as CEMILAC and DGAQA, have been instrumental in this endeavor.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO and DG-ADA congratulated the entire team of ADA, RCI, HAL, CMTI and all participating industries for achieving this significant milestone.