JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 Result Announced, Direct Link To Download

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for the JEE Main Paper 2 (BArch and BPlan) on the official website.

Applicants who have appeared for the examination held in January 2024 can check and download their results now before any delays. Candidates will be able to access their scorecards from the official website, i.e., jeemain.nta.ac.in. by entering login credentials.

The scorecards contain percentile scores and All India Rank (AIR) for Paper 2, which are important for admission to undergraduate architecture and planning programmes across India.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD JEE MAIN PAPER 2 RESULT 2024