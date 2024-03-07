JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 Result Announced, Direct Link To Download
New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for the JEE Main Paper 2 (BArch and BPlan) on the official website.
Applicants who have appeared for the examination held in January 2024 can check and download their results now before any delays. Candidates will be able to access their scorecards from the official website, i.e., jeemain.nta.ac.in. by entering login credentials.
The scorecards contain percentile scores and All India Rank (AIR) for Paper 2, which are important for admission to undergraduate architecture and planning programmes across India.
Direct link to download JEE Main paper 2 result 2024
HOW TO DOWNLOAD JEE MAIN PAPER 2 RESULT 2024
-
Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) JEE Main
-
Click on the direct link available on the homepage
-
Enter your application number and date of birth to access your account
-
A Pdf Â will be displayed on your screens
-
Your result will be displayed on your screens
-
Cross-check all the details on scorecards
-
Download it and take a print out of it for future reference.
Comments are closed.