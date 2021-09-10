JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Here’s How to apply

New Delhi: The registration of the Joint Entrance Examination- Advanced (JEE Advanced 2021) will begin tomorrow.

Students who secure top 2,50,000 rank in JEE Main 2021 result are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced 2021. The last day to register for JEE Advanced is September 16 (5 pm). Registered students can pay application fees till September 17(5 pm).

The admit card will be available to candidates on September 25 and will be available till October 3, 2021. The examination will be conducted on October 3, 2021, in two shifts.

JEE Advanced 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2021 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account or register online.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fees is ₹2800 for other candidates, ₹1400 for female candidates and for SC/ST/PWD category candidates.