Battlegrounds Mobile India Offers Game Rewards On Ganesh Chaturthi

New Delhi: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) offered new rewards during the celebration of Ganesh Chaturti in India. Krafton also gives players a chance to win a “Wild Elephant T-shirt”.

The company took Instagram to explain that the benefits and new missions will continue until September 21st. As expected, users will be rewarded for successfully completing tasks before the deadline. Recently, Krafton released BGMI for iOS users after first releasing the game on Android smartphones in July.

The first mission to have a good time Ganesh Chaturthi is already staying and will likely be obtainable till September 10. The activity says the players have to swim 10 metres in Classic mode on daily basis.

The second mission on BGMI says that players have to play the Classic mode 60 instances till September 21. The final and remaining mission is to play any mode with pals 5 instances. It will start from September 15 and will likely be obtainable for entry till September 21.

Gamers finishing all three missions will get the specifically designed t-shirt for his or her character. There can even be a few different digital rewards for the winners — Classic crate coupons and in-game foreign money.

Recently, BGMI recorded 50 million downloads on Google Play less than two months after its debut in India. The company wants to reach more mobile players with its launch on the Apple App Store. In addition, Krafton announced the launch of PUBG: New State by Battleground Mobile in India after making its global debut earlier this year. The new mobile title will be listed on the App Store when it will be released as a “free play” game around October. You can also pre-book from the Google Play app store.