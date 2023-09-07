Jawan in cinemas! Shah Rukh Khan’s film opens to housefull theatres, fans go crazy

Mumbai: ‘Jawan’ released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It stars Shah Rukh Khan along with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. Deepika Padukone will also be seen in the film in a cameo.

The film is touted to be a commercial entertainer and features the actor in a double role – an intelligence officer and a thief. ‘Jawan’ is Atlee’s first Hindi film. Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma produced the film under Red Chillies Entertainment. The film is 2 hours and 49 minutes long. The trailer and songs received a positive response from audiences.

On Thursday, ‘Jawan’ opened to houseful shows at 6 am. Fans also burst crackers, danced inside theatres and did puja at SRK’s posters. Needless to say, the excitement for ‘Jawan’ is at an all-time high. Here’s all the action around the film’s release.

Looking at the excitement for the film, it’s not surprising that trade analysts and film industry insiders have predicted a ₹100 crore opening for Jawan. Not only this, it is set to break the record of Shah Rukh’s January blockbuster Pathaan.

This is Shah Rukh Khan’s first film with Nayanthara and stars Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist. It is high on woman power with Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya also among the cast members. Anirudh Ravichander has given music for the film and Jawan songs Zinda Banda, Chaleya, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya are already a hit.