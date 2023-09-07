Prez Murmu, PM Modi Greet People On Janmashtami

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Janmashtami on Thursday.

Murmu stated on X that Lord Krishna’s life and teaching inspired the mankind. Lord Krishna taught us to walk on the path of truth, she said.

मैं सभी देशवासियों को जन्माष्टमी के पावन पर्व की बधाई देती हूं। जन्माष्टमी का त्योहार हमें भगवान श्रीकृष्ण के गीता के उपदेश को समझने, अमल में लाने और निष्काम कर्म करने की प्रेरणा देता है। भगवान श्रीकृष्ण ने पूरी मानवता को धर्म के मार्ग पर चलने का संदेश दिया है। आइए, इस शुभ अवसर… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 7, 2023

Modi wished new energy and enthusiasm in the lives of “every member of my family”, a reference to citizens, on this auspicious occasion. “Jai Shri Krishna,” Modi added in his post on X.

Janmashtami is observed to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna.

According to Hindu mythology, Janmashtami is celebrated on ‘ashtami’ or the eighth day of ‘Krushna Paksha’ (fortnight) of Bhadrav month. It is believed that Lord Krushna was born on this day.