Jailed Former PM Of Thailand Thaksin Shinawatra Hospitalised After Return From Exile

Thailand: Thailand’s former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was hospitalised after spending a night in jail post his historic return from self-exile. The 74-year-old was moved to the hospital over concerns about his heart and high blood pressure, news agency Reuters reported.

The Corrections Department issued a statement saying Thaksin felt tightness in his chest and high blood pressure, after which he was referred to Bangkok’s police hospital at around 2 am on Wednesday, as reported by the news agency.

Police said Thaksin had to be moved as the prison lacked doctors and adequate medical equipment to take care of the former prime minister.

“The prison has assessed the situation and saw that it lacks doctors and medical equipment that can take care of the patient,” Assistant National Police Chief Lieutenant General Prachuab Wongsuk told Reuters.