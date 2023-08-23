27 Labourers Injured After Tata Ace Vehicle Hits Tree In Mayurbhanj

Baripada: As many as 27 labourers were injured after a Tata Ace vehicle in which they were travelling rammed into a road side tree at Judamba Ghat on Thakurmunda-Anandpur road in Mayurbhanj district.

All the injured have been have been admitted to a local hospital.

The vehicle carrying more than 30 laborers was coming to Kendua village near Bonth in Bhadrak district on Wednesday morning from Jadipada village of Thakurmunda to work in a paddy field.

The vehicle lost control after one of is tyre burst and crashed into a tree.

Fire department personnel from Thakurmunda and police rescued the injured and admitted them to Thakurmunda community health center with the help of ambulance.

The condition of seven of the injured is stated to be critical. They have been shifted to Ghashipura Health Centre. The police seized the vehicle and launched investigation