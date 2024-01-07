Jad Hadid Brings Out Prostitution, Drugs While Slamming Khanzaadi

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Jad Hadid has slammed evicted Bigg Boss 17 contestant Khanzaadi, that is, Firoza Khan, in a lengthy Instagram story. He has called out her bipolar personality and for disrespecting Salman Khan.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Jad Hadid tagged Khanzaadi directly in his Instagram stories and asked why she was targeting him all of a sudden.

He began the note by saying that it was he who helped her when she had no friends, support or clothes and no prospects. He claimed she begged for help to get noticed. Jad said she had the biggest opportunity which was arranged by his and her management company. He called her for her audacity to insult host Salman Khan. He seems furious at Khanzaadi saying he is not the real Khan. Jad talked about Khanzaadi making a diss track on Salman. Jad highlighted that the four weeks that she was inside the house, she kept complaining about wanting to leave. He took a dig at her demands of Mercedes, flowers and media attention and revealed that she is getting no offers due to her disgusting behaviour with Salman and the makers. And amidst all this, he wonders how she still has time to call him names.

Jad Hadid has made some shocking claims about Khanzaadi. He asks her to stop lying and has mentioned drugs, prostitution and alcohol as well. He asks her not to forget where she comes from and says her bipolar personality is ugly and vulgar. Jad says even now because she refuses to change, she is not getting paid work either. He seemingly challenged her to show her real personality and see how many followers stick around with her. He has also called her ‘haram’zaadi and has threatened to file a defamation case against her.