It is imperative to bridge the gap of accessibility to justice between highly privileged, most vulnerable: CJI

New Delhi: “Accessing justice in India is not merely an aspirational goal. We need to work hand in hand with various wings of the government to make it a practical reality.”, said the Chief Justice of India and Patron-in-Chief, National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) today in New Delhi.

Releasing the Vision & Mission Statement and the Legal Services mobile Application of NALSA at a hybrid event which was attended by functionaries across the country, the CJI said that, if we want to remain as a society governed by the Rule of Law, it is imperative for us to bridge the gap of accessibility to justice between the highly privileged and the most vulnerable.

Applauding the role of NALSA and its initiative wherein all post offices who have been associated with NALSA for disseminating awareness and providing legal aid, Shri N.V. Ramana said the services of the existing postal network can be effectively utilized to spread awareness regarding the availability of free legal aid services and to increase the outreach of legal services to the eligible category of persons, especially to the persons residing in rural and far-flung areas of the country.

“The service rendered by the post office and post-man will bridge the gap between people who are deprived of access to justice due to geographical constraints and will reduce the divide between the rural and urban population”, said the CJI.

Speaking on the occasion Executive Chairperson of NALSA and Judge, Supreme Court of India, Shri U. U. Lalit elaborated upon the duty of Legal Services Institutions and emphasised that if we are to reach the remotest areas of the country, it must be through post offices.

The event also witnessed the launch of display Posters by both the dignitaries’ which will be installed at all post offices across the country for disseminating information regarding the availability of free legal aid and assistance.

The Vision & Mission statement launched today encapsulates the vision of NALSA to promote an inclusive legal system and to ensure fair and meaningful justice to the marginalized and disadvantaged sector. It further promotes the mission of NALSA to legally empower the marginalized and excluded groups of the society by providing effective legal representation, legal literacy & awareness to bridge the gap between the legally available benefits and the entitled beneficiaries.

The Legal Services Mobile Application for Android Phones incorporates features including seeking legal assistance, legal advice, and other grievances. Application tracking facilities, and seeking clarifications are some additional features available to both Legal Aid beneficiaries and Legal Services Authorities. Beneficiaries can also apply for pre-institution mediation through the app. Victims can also file an application for Victim Compensation with the App. The App will soon be launched on iOS and in regional languages.