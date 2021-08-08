Pakistan: Two Cops Killed, 13 Injured In Blast At Quetta

Islamabad: Two policemen were killed while as many as thirteen people were critically injured after an explosion rocked Balochistan’s Quetta city in Pakistan on Sunday evening.

According to police, the explosion took place near the city’s University Chowk and the explosives were planted on a motorcycle.

The injured, including two policemen, have been shifted to the city’s Civil Hospital. The windows of nearby buildings were shattered due to the explosion, police said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan condemned the incident. Further details awaited.