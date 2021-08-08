England’s Inclement Weather Forced To Draw 1st Test Vs India

Trent Bridge: After rain washed out the final day’s play on Sunday, the first Test between India and England at Trent Bridge ended in a draw.

England’s inclement weather forces abandonment of play on Day 5 as India needed to score 157 runs on the final day but the rain did not allow a single ball.

The second match of the five-Test series is scheduled at Lord’s from Thursday

As part of the new World Test Championship cycle, bot India and England log home four points each.

India got off to a cautious start but eventually lost KL Rahul as Stuart Broad bowled an absolute peach of a delivery to dismiss the Indian batsman.

India bundled out England on 303 in the third session after Joe Root’s classy ton in the second innings.

Root played an all-important innings before India fought back as Jasprit Bumrah picked five wickets. It was Bumrah’s second five-wicket haul at Trent Bridge.

The England skipper came into bat when the hosts were struggling in the game In the second session on Saturday, India picked three wickets but Root kept on scoring at a decent rate to keep England in the game.

Brief Scores: England 183 and 303; India 278 and 52/1 (KL Rahul 26, Cheteshwar Pujara 12*; Stuart Broad 1-18)