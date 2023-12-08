Russian Prez Putin Praises PM Modi, Says ‘Impossible To Imagine That Modi Could Be Forced To…’

Russian President Vladimir Putin showered praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he cannot be intimidated or forced to take decisions contrary to India. Putin further said that he is surprised at his tough position on defending the national interests of India.

“I cannot imagine that Modi could be intimidated, intimidated or forced to take any actions, steps and decisions that are contrary to the national interests of India and the Indian people. And there is such pressure, I know. By the way, he and I never even talk about this. I just look at what is happening from the outside, and sometimes, to be honest, I’m even surprised at his tough position on defending the national interests of the Indian state,” the Russian President’s Office quoted Putin as saying at the 14th VTB Investment Forum ‘Russia Calling’.

Speaking on the Forum ‘Russia Calling’, Putin also highlighted the bilateral relations between India and Russia saying that the relations between two nations have been “developing progressively” in all directions. Putin said the ‘policy’ pursued by PM Modi is the main ‘guarantor’ of relations between the two countries.

On what the two nations could do to accelerate the expansion of bilateral trade, Putin said, “I would like to say that relations between Russia and India are developing progressively in all directions, and the main guarantor of this is the policy pursued by Prime Minister Mr. Modi. He belongs precisely to that cohort of world political figures about whom I spoke without naming names,” as quoted by news agency ANI.