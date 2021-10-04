Aul Businessman Murder Case: Gangster Hyder’s Son Munna Awarded Life-Term

Kendrapara: The District and Sessions Court on Monday convicted Sheikh Qadir alias Munna, son of late gangster Hyder, for murder of a businessman in Kendrapara’s Aul in 2013 and sentenced him to life-term. The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on him.

The Kendrapara district court judge found Munna guilty of murder of Shahnawaz Khan, a fertiliser businessman from Aul area in Kendrapara district in 2013.

As per reports, Khan was shot dead at his shop in Kendrapara’s Aul after he refused to pay extortion money. However, eight other accused persons in the case were acquitted by the court due to lack of adequate evidence against them.