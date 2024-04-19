IPL 2024 – PBKS vs MI: Hardik Pandya Reprimanded By BCCI, Slapped With Hefty Fine

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been handed a fine for Code of Conduct breach in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Punjab Kings on Thursday. Hardik, captaining the Mumbai franchise, failed to complete the 20 overs of bowling in the stipulated time, and hence, has been handed a fine of INR 12 lakh. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in a statement, confirmed the same. With this being only the first instance where Hardik failed to match the over-rate criteria, only Rs. 12 lakh fine was imposed.

“Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Punjab Kings at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on April 18,” BCCI statement said after the match.

A repeat of the offence could find Hardik and other Mumbai Indians players in a bigger trouble.

As for the match, MI held onto their nerves to secure their third win of the IPL 2024 campaign.