IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals’ Overseas Player Tests Covid-19 Positive

New Delhi: An overseas player in the Delhi Capitals team has tested positive for Covid-19. Following this, the franchise delayed its travel to Pune for its next IPL match against Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

The development comes after team physio Farhart tested positive last week.

The franchise is slated to play Punjab Kings on Wednesday night in Pune and was scheduled to travel to the city today. However, the travel plan has been delayed.

The two individuals who tested positive on Monday, and the entire team, will undergo RT-PCR tests today and tomorrow, before which they have all been quarantined in their rooms.