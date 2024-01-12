Internet star Bhuvan Bam buys bungalow in South Delhi for Rs 11 crore: Documents read

Delhi: Bhuvan Bam, a comedian, writer, singer, songwriter and YouTuber from Delhi has bought a bungalow in the Capital’s posh Greater Kailash area for ₹11 crore, documents accessed by CRE Matrix showed.

He has paid a stamp duty of ₹77 lakh on the deal.

The land area is 1937 sq ft and the total area of the bungalow is 2233 sq ft, the documents showed.

Bam is well-known for his comedy channel on YouTube named BB Ki Vines which depicts an urban teenager’s life and his conversations with his friends and family.

The property was registered on August 7, 2023.