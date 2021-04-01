Instagram Unveils Tik-Tok Like Reels Remix Feature For Duets

New Delhi: Facebook-owned Instagram has launched a popular feature called reel remix that is similar to TikTok’s existing Duets feature, which also lets users react to or interact with another person’s video content while creating their own. Users can now use an original clip and add their reaction to it on the side or be creative with their ideas.

Instagram Reels Remix: How It Works

– Open the Reels tab from the bottom, tap the three-dot menu on the right edge

– Select ‘Remix this Reel’ (you will find it if your app is updated to its latest version)

You can then record your reel or upload a pre-recorded clip alongside the video of another user

– Like in Reels, you can control the volume of the original audio, change background score, and use other editing tools available in the app

– If you want others to remix your reel, just tap the three-dot menu on your own video and tap on ‘Enable Remixing’

– There is an option to stop users from remixing your reel as well which can be tweaked on your broader profile settings. It is worth mentioning that the Reels Remix feature will only be available on newly uploaded Reels