Huge Spike! Odisha Reports 394 New Coronavirus Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded a huge spike in coronavirus cases after 394 positives were detected from various parts of the State in the last 24 hours.

Reportedly, Khurda topped the list with 70 new cases followed by Kalahandi with 43 cases, Nuapada 40, Bargarh 34 & Sundargarh 31 cases.

Of the total fresh cases, detected from 25 districts, 231 are quarantine cases while remaining 163 are local contact cases.

In the last 24 hours, 29,260 samples were tested in the state.

With the fresh cases, the number of total active cases mounted to 2246. So far 3,37,091 patients have recovered from the disease.

Here’re district-wise figures:

1. Angul: 24

2. Balasore: 5

3. Bargarh: 34

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 10

6. Cuttack: 27

7. Dhenkanal: 4

8. Ganjam: 7

9. Jagatsinghpur: 2

10. Jajpur: 7

11. Jharsuguda: 6

12. Kalahandi: 43

13. Kendrapada: 2

14. Keonjhar: 3

15. Khurda: 70

16. Koraput: 4

17. Mayurbhanj: 19

18. Nabarangpur: 3

19. Nayagarh: 1

20. Nuapada: 40

21. Puri: 12

22. Rayagada: 3

23. Sambalpur: 14

24. Sonepur: 4

25. Sundargarh: 31