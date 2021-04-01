Cuttack: Naveen unveils bronze sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi

Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday unveiled a bronze sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi at Belleview square to commemorate the 100th year of the Father of the Nation’s visit to the Silver City.

Gandhi’s meeting with Odia freedom fighters is being showcased in the sculpture. The meeting took place on March 23, 1921.

With an aim to keep that moment alive, Odisha Culture Department installed the bronze sculpture in which Mahatma Gandhi is accompanied by wife Kasturba and his followers from Odisha.

Artist Laxmidhar Rana and his family have started working on the sculpture since February 6.

A team was formed to identify the proper place in Cuttack to install the sculpture. The team zeroed in on a patch near the Kathajodi two months ago.