INS Jatayu To Strengthen Indian Navy’s Lakshadweep Post

Kavaratti: The Indian Navy is all set to commission a new base, INS Jatayu in the Minicoy Islands of Lakshadweep. The move is considered strategic towards strengthening its position in the Indian Ocean Region.

The Navy will also formally commission the multirole helicopter MH-60 Romeo at Kochi in the next week, said the officials, adding that the force would also see the buildings of its naval war college in Goa and facilities in Karwar inaugurated around March 4.

The Indian Navy is also going to hold its commanders’ conference on board the twin aircraft carriers, including INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, where they will be undertaking high-tempo operations like taking off from one carrier and landing at the other, along with participation from other warships and submarines in the carrier battle groups.

Sharing details of the base being put together at Minicoy Islands, the officials said it is being commissioned with a small component of officers and men but would be expanded in future.