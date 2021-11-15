Infinix Hot 11 Play With 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Check Price

New Delhi: Infinix Hot 11 Play has been launched in limited markets on Monday. The latest Infinix smartphone comes as a successor to Infinix Hot 10 Play that was launched globally in January this year as an entry-level smartphone. It features a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS display and runs on a MediaTek Helio G35 processor. Read on to know more about the latest smartphone.

Infinix Hot 11 Play price, availability

The official website listing doesn’t reveal the pricing details of the Infinix Hot 11 Play. As mentioned, it is offered in a single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. Infinix Hot 11 Play is available in four colour options — Exploratory Blue, Haze Green, Polar Black, and Sunset Gold. Infinix has not shared any details about the product’s global availability yet.

The predecessor Infinix Hot 10 Play was launched in India for Rs. 8,499 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

Infinix Hot 11 Play specification

Talking about the specification of the Infinix Hot 11 Play, it comes with dual-SIM (Nano) and runs on XOS 7.6, based on Android 11. It also features a new design, which the company is calling 3D Motion-Rhythm design. Infinix Hot 11 Play features a 6.82-inch HD+(720×1,640 pixels) IPS waterdrop-style notch display with a 90.66 percent screen-to-body ratio and an aspect ratio of 20.5:9.

Moreover, the handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

In terms of connectivity options, it includes Wi-Fi 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n, 4G, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, Micro-USB port, OTG, and FM radio. There is a rear fingerprint sensor on the handset. Other sensors onboard include a G-sensor, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and accelerometer.

Infinix Hot 11 Play packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with the company’s ‘Power Marathon’ technology that is said to increase the battery backup with two power-saving modes — Power Boost and Ultra Power Mode. The company claims the battery gives a standby time of up to 55 days and a playback time of 53 hours.