India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 54.58 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 54.58 Crore, according to the Union health ministry.

Cumulatively, 54,58,57,108 vaccine doses have been administered through 61,54,235 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

A total of 17,43,114 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,14,11,924 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 35,909 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India has reported 32,937daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since fifty consecutive days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.