Jessica Lall’s Sister Sabrina Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

New Delhi: Sabrina Lall, the younger sister of Delhi model Jessica Lall, died today following a prolonged illness. She was 53.

According to reports, Sabrina was not well from the past few days. However, her condition deteriorated at home, and later succumbed at the hospital.

Sabrina fought an unrelenting battle against all odds to bring her sister’s killer to justice. Jessica Lall was shot dead in April 1999 at an elite Delhi bar where she worked as a barmaid. Manu Sharma, also known as Siddharth Vashisht, the son of an influential MP, was identified by many as the murderer.

After a long process, during which Sabrina Lall was at the forefront of the efforts to nail the accused, Sharma was convicted and sentenced to prison.

A film, No One Killed Jessica, was made on Sabrina Lall’s fight for justice.