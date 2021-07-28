India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 44.61 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 44.61 Crore yesterday, according to the Union health ministry.

Cumulatively, 44,61,56,659 vaccine doses have been administered through 53,73,439 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today.

A total of 40,02,358 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,06,63,147people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 41,678 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.39%.

Meanwhile, India has reported 43,654 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since thirty-one continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.