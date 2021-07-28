Basavaraj Bommai Takes Oath As Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: Basavaraj Bommai took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka at Raj Bhawan here on Wednesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) legislature party elected Basavaraj Bommai as the successor of BS Yediyurappa who resigned from the top post on Monday.

Basavaraj Bommai was the home minister in the BS Yediyurappa government and was among the top contenders for the chief minister’s post.

The son of Janata Dal’s SR Bommai, a former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai joined the BJP from the Janata Dal United in 2008.