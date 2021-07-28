Rescuer Turns Out To Be Looter; Youth Held For Transferring Money From Accident Victim’s Account

Cuttack: In a strange incident, a youth who initially stepped up to rescue an accident victim turned out to be a looter. The incident has been reported from Cuttack.

The accused identified as Sonu Mallik (20) of Jobra area, has been arrested.

According to available information, the mishap occurred on November 17 last year. Reportedly, Sonu helped one Jyotiranjan Samal, who sustained injured in an accident. However, after Jyotiranjan was declared dead, the accused transferred Rs 40,000 through the former’s online payment app.

Getting knowledge about the same, the family members of the deceased lodged a complaint with the Jagatpur police station in this regard.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case (518/20) under relevant Sections of the IPC and launched a probe. After pertinent efforts, police managed to trace the accused through mobile phone’s IMEI number.

During interrogation, Sonu confessed to his crime. The cops have also seized Rs 3,000 and a mobile phone from his possession. Later, the accused was forwarded to court, sources informed.