Indian Company Among 27 Faces EU Sanctions Over Dual-Use Exports To Russia

New Delhi: A company registered in India along with others registered in Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Serbia, Thailand, Sri Lanka and Turkey are among those facing export restrictions under new European Union (EU) sanctions announced on Friday.

The latest sanctions were announced to mark two years of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the second anniversary of which falls on Saturday.

Under the latest package of EU sanctions, companies making electronic components which the 27-nation European bloc believes could have dual military as well as civilian uses are among the foreign companies facing tougher restrictions.

The package covers: 17 Russian companies which are involved in the development, production and supply of electronic components, particularly used in connection with drone production; four companies registered in China and “one each registered in Kazakhstan, India, Serbia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Türkiye, also trading in the area of electronic components, including of EU-origin.”

The latest restrictions form part of the 13th package of sanctions against Russia by the European bloc and focus on further limiting Russia’s access to military technologies, such as drones, and on listing additional companies and individuals involved in Russia’s war effort.

The latest restrictions form part of the 13th package of sanctions against Russia by the European bloc and focus on further limiting Russia’s access to military technologies, such as drones, and on listing additional companies and individuals involved in Russia’s war effort.

With the new package, the European Commission said the number of individual listings has reached over 2,000, dealing a huge blow to those who enable Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine.