Indian Coast Guard Launches Website For Online Recruitment Of Officers

New Delhi: Recruitment for Officers in Indian Coast Guard (ICG) became digital on December 20, 2021, with the introduction of computer-based screening examination and automation of selection process by launching of a recruitment website (https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in).

Director-General ICG Shri Krishnaswamy Natarajan launched the website in New Delhi in the presence of the Director General of Centre for development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Colonel A K Nath (Retd). The website has been designed by C-DAC, Pune.

The paradigm shift from the existing process to computer-based examination for selection of officers will enhance transparency, minimise human intervention, facilitate automation and offer equal opportunity, level-playing field to aspiring candidates, resulting in the selection of aspiring candidate from a larger pool.

The digital recruitment process will cover around 100 cities spread throughout the country and would be conducted twice a year ensuring far wider reach, talent and also provide an unprecedented opportunity to the individuals aspiring to serve the Nation.

The website will include features such as online filling of application, generation of personal login facility, details of CG training procedures and job profiles, pay & allowances with facilities in ICG along with notification about various processes of the recruitment procedures from time to time. The migration of CG recruitment processes from traditional method is a quantum digital leap in compliance with GOI vision of Digital India initiative.