Pakistani Boat Carrying Heroin Worth Rs 400 Cr Caught Off Gujarat Coast

A Pakistani fishing boat carrying drugs worth Rs 400 crore was apprehended by the Indian Coast Guard, in a joint operation with Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) off the Gujarat Coast, officials said.

Gujarat’s defence PRO, in a series of tweets, said that the Indian Coast Guard sighted the suspiciously moving boat, which on challenged, tried to flee but was outmanoeuvred and forced to surrender. The was thoroughly rummaged and contraband consignment containing five bags with 77 Kgs of heroin worth around Rs 400 crores was seized, informed the

The apprehended boat, which is registered at Karachi, was brought to Jakhau Harbour for joint investigation by all agencies, the tweet read.

This is 2nd joint operation of ICG and ATS Gujarat in 3 months wherein abt 550 crs of heroin has been seized by ICG & ATS due to synergized operations

As per government data, narcotics worth more than Rs 30,000 crore smuggled through Gujarat coast have been confiscated in the last three to four years. In the current year, over 3,200 kg of heroin has been seized from the coastal areas of the state.