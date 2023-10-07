Indian Air Force Day: IAF to unveil new ensign on Oct 8

New Delhi: The 8th of October 2023 will go down as a momentous day in the annals of Indian Air Force history. On this historic day, the Chief of Air Staff will unveil the new IAF ensign.

Going back in history, the RIAF Ensign comprised of the Union Jack in the upper left canton and the RIAF roundel (Red, White & Blue) on the fly side.

Post-Independence, the Indian Air Force ensign was created by replacing the Union Jack with the Indian tri colour and the RAF roundels with the IAF tri colour roundel in the lower right canton.

A new IAF ensign has now been created to better reflect the values of the Indian Air Force. This reaffirmation will now be reflected by the inclusion of the Air Force Crest in the top right corner of the Ensign, towards the fly side.

The IAF Crest has the national symbol, the Ashoka lion on the top with the words “सत्यमेव जयते” in Devanagari below it. Below the Ashoka lion is a Himalayan eagle with its wings spread, denoting the fighting qualities of the IAF. A ring in light blue colour encircles the Himalayan eagle with the words “भारतीय वायु सेना”The motto of the IAF “नभः स्पृशं दीप्तम्” is inscribed below Himalayan eagle in golden Devanagari. The IAF motto has been taken from verse 24, Chapter 11 of the Bhagavad Gita and means “Radiant Thou Touchest Heaven” or in other words “Touching the sky with Glory”.