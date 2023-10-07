Bigg Boss 14 Fame Nikki Tamboli To Feature In Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

A supremely amazing and invigorating update is coming in for all fans of the gorgeous damsel Nikki Tamboli.

The bombshell who’s been in demand in the entertainment space for all the right reasons ever since her magnanimous stardom in Bigg Boss has apparently been approached for the 11th season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as per credible sources. Although nothing has been officially confirmed from Nikki’s end, it is being said that the makers of the show are extremely keen on having Nikki Tamboli in the show to capitalize on her talent and stardom. Sources suggest that the makers are very well aware of the potential Nikki Tamboli holds in terms of pulling people to the screen and henceforth, they are putting their best foot forward to ensure that they have her onboard.

Over the years, Nikki Tamboli has been a part of stellar, marvy & sublime projects in the form of music videos, reality shows and now, slowly and steadily, she’s all set to subjugate the OTT space with her upcoming release ‘Puppy Love’ which also marks her debut in the format. Nikki is all set to play the most important and germane character in the project and the story revolves around her character itself.

While fans are already finding it difficult to hold their horses to see Nikki in her OTT debut, the excitement and madness has now doubled up with the news circulating about her possible presence in the reality show.

Stay tuned for more updates.