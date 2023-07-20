India vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Rohit, Jaiswal Slam 50s, India 121/0 At Lunch On Day 1

Rohit Sharma slammed a brilliant half-century and Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his brilliant run of form after West Indies won the toss and opted to field.

As another session in the series that has been dominated by India. With no wickets lost, India are at 121/0 at LUNCH on Day 1. Rohit Sharma- 63*, Yashasvi Jaiswal- 52*.

Mukesh Kumar is making his debut for India in place of Shardul Thakur. It is a historic occasion as the second Test at Port of Spain is the 100th Test between the two sides. India and West Indies cricket rivalry has spanned two eras. One, when WI was a formidable force in cricket and India was an underdog. And the other, which saw India rose as a cricketing superpower while WI lost the glory and prestige they enjoyed in the 70s and 80s. In all, they have played 99 Tests, including the first Test in Dominica last week. Out of these, India has won 23 Tests, WI has won 30.

India Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma (c), Srikar Bharat (wk), Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk).

West Indies Squad: Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Akeem Jordan, Alzarri Joseph, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Rakheem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Tevin Imlach (wk).