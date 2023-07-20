Odisha State Beverages Corporation
StateBusiness

Odisha State Beverages Corporation Contributes Rs 5 Crore To CMRF

By Pragativadi News Service
6

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Beverages Corporation Limited (OSBCL) today contributed Rs 5 Crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena received the amount in the form of a cheque towards CMRF, in the presence of ACS, Tourism & GAPG Department Surendra Kumar from Sushil Kumar Lohani, Principal Secretary, PR&DW Department and Chairman, OSBCL at Lokseva Bhawan.

Managing Director of OSBCL Prasanna Kumar Sarangi and CJM Manas Ranjan Swain were also present for the purpose.

Pragativadi News Service 24301 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking