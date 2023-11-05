India vs South Africa Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma wins toss, IND bat first

Kolkata: Rohit Sharma has won the toss and chosen to bat first, thus deciding to make South Africa do something that they have looked uncomfortable with. While India are unchanged, South Africa have brought in Tabraiz Shamsi for Gerald Coetzee, which means that they are playing two spinners today. Nine matches.

That’s all what’s left between now and the semifinals of the 2023 World Cup, and as we reach the fag end of what’s turned out to be an exceptional tournament, two teams that have already sealed a place in the semis – India and South Africa – are expected to produce a cracker of a contest. India vs South Africa at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata was initially not supposed to be as big but the trail of victims these two teams have left behind, this game could potentially be the match of the tournament.

As inconsequential as this match may sound, it really isn’t. Both teams are still eyeing that top spot in the points table to head into the knockouts full of confidence. India are unbeaten with 7 wins from 7 games, but South Africa aren’t behind, securing victories in all barring that upset to the Netherlands.