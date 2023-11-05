Family Of Brain-Dead Woman Donates Her Organs To Save Seven Lives

Bhubaneswar: A brain-dead woman will give a new lease of life to seven others after her family members consented to donate her organs in Odisha.

According to reports, Krishna Panda (56) from Berhampur town was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar with critical brain injuries after a road accident. As her condition was critical, doctors attending to her gave up all hope of bringing her back to life. At this juncture, Krishna’s family members decided to donate her organs to save the lives of seven other patients in different cities of the country.

The patient had an accident while she was riding a scooter. She suffered a brain hemorrhage in the accident. She was admitted to the AMRI Hospital on November 1 and declared brain-dead the next day. Based on consensus from the family members of the patient, the coordination process for multi-organ harvesting and donation started at the hospital after approval of the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO). With organ donation, seven lives will be saved due to this benevolent act,” said Dr. Siddharth Mishra, superintendent of AMRI Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

Multiple vital organs including two lungs, two kidneys, and a liver were harvested from the single donor. The heart could not be retrieved due to some issues. The organs were transported to recipients in various parts of the country. While the lungs were transported to Chennai, the liver was sent to Kolkata. The kidneys were sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack, he added.