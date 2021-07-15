India vs England: Indian players test Covid positive in UK

London: While the Covid cases in India are showing a downward trend in most states, the Indian cricket team has got a huge setback as two players tested positive for Coronavirus in UK.

The identity of the player has not been revealed and other teammates have also undergone the Covid tests. For now, only one player has tested positive for the virus. The player has been quarantined in London and will not travel to Durham for the match.

Both the players are fine now and are asymptomatic and there were minor signs of cough and cold when they tested positive.

The Indian cricket team is set to play a 3-day practice Test against Select County XI from July 20. Because of the Covid-19 case in the team, a few players could be unavailable for the match.