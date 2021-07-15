Global Covid-19 Caseload Tops 188.2 Million

Washington: The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 188.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.05 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.49 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 188,284,090, 4,057,061 and 3,496,851,294, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,946,217 and 608,104, respectively, according to the CSSE.