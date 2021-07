Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded 66 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Thursday.

With this death toll of the state mounted to 4861.

Among the new cases, one each is from the districts of Bolangir, Cuttack, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, and Puri; two each from Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj; seven from Sambalpur; eight from Balasore; 10 each from Bargarh and Sundargarh; and 21 from Khordha.