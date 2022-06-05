India reports 4270 new COVID cases

New Delhi: India on Sunday reported 4,270 new Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths, according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health. On June 3, (after nearly 3 months), India crossed the 4,000-mark as the country reported 4,041 infections that day.

India’s overall Covid case tally stands at 43,176,817.

As per the health ministry’s data, India’s active case count has increased by 1,636 in a single day. Cumulatively, India’s active case count stands at 24,052 which is 0.06% of its total caseload.

The Covid-19 related fatalities have surged to 5,24,692–1.22% of the total Covid tally.

With 2,619 recoveries in the last 24 hours hence, the total recoveries now reached 4,26,28,073. India’s Recovery Rate is currently at 98.73%.

The Covid vaccination count has increased to 194.09 crore of which 101.05 crore individuals have been administered with the first shot while 89.36 crore people have been fully vaccinated.