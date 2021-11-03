India Reports 11,903 New COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hrs

New Delhi: India on Wednesday reported 11,903 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country also witnessed 311 Covid-related deaths during the period.

With this, the country’s COVID-19 tally reached 3,43,08,140.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,36,97,740, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 107.29 crore.