Shepherd, 5 Cattle Killed In Road Mishap In Koraput

Koraput: A shepherd and five cattle were killed in a road mishap on NH-26 near HAL guest house in Koraput district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident occurred while the ill-fated passenger bus was en route to Jagdalpur from Visakhapatnam on NH-26 when the driver lost control over the wheels and ran over the Plasterers and cattle. Following this, one person and five buffalos were killed on the spot, while another person sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver and the conductor of the bus fled the spot soon after the mishap. On the other hand, all the passengers are safe and taken in another vehicle.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard.