India records over 1.61 lakh coronavirus cases; tally crosses 1.36 crore

New Delhi: India on Tuesday recorded 1,61,736 new cases of the coronavirus, according to numbers released by the Ministry of Health. The country’s overall tally of infections since the pandemic broke out in March 2020 rose to 1,36,89,453.

The toll rose to 1,71,058 with 879 deaths in the last 24 hours. India has 12.64 lakh active cases as of Tuesday. Over 40 lakh people received a vaccine in the last 24 hours, according to ministry data. This takes the total vaccine doses administered so far to 10,85,33,085.

India is now the fourth-worst Covid affected country worldwide after the number of active cases rose to 12,64,698.

A total of 97,168 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 1,22,53,697 with a recovery rate of 89.51 per cent.

India on Monday tested 14,00,122 samples to detect Covid-19 cases in the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. So far, India has tested 25,92,07,108 samples.