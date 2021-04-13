Puri: 13-YO Tourist From Surat test Covid Positive

Puri: While the resurgence of coronavirus pandemic across the country and Odisha has kept the government on its toes, a 13-year-old tourist from Surat, who came to Puri with her parents, tested Covid positive during antigen test.

As per available reports, she will also undergo an RT-PCR test again today.

Meanwhile, her parents tested negative for the virus.

The district administration in Odisha’s Puri, where the iconic Shree Jagannath Temple attracts lakhs of visitors, had made COVID-19 negative certificates mandatory for travellers.