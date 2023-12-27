India records 109 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1

New Delhi: India recorded 40 more cases of the JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-19 till December 26 as the tally of the total cases of the variant rose up to 109, official sources said on Wednesday.

At least 36 cases were detected from Gujarat, 34 were reported from Karnataka, Goa reported 14 cases, Maharashtra reported nine cases, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu reported four each and Telangana reported two infections.

Most of the patients were in home isolation, sources told PTI.

India reported a daily increase of 529 COVID-19 cases, with the number of active cases recorded at 4,093, as stated by the health ministry on Wednesday.

The latest 24-hour period saw three new fatalities, with two reported in Karnataka and one in Gujarat, according to the ministry’s data updated at 8 am.

The JN.1 (BA.2.86.1.1) variant, which emerged in August 2023 in Luxembourg, is a descendant of the BA.2.86 lineage (Pirola) of SARS COV2.